Former Blacstars skipper and Captain Asamoah Gyan aka Baby Jet has thrown light on the local digital space after sharing a picture of himself and his three adorable kids for the first time.

As we all know, most celebrities hide their children loved ones from the internet because of bullies som many Ghanaians were shocked to see the faces of all the kids of the Ghanaian soccer legend for the first time.

Apparently, the lucky children share a striking resemblance with Asamoah Gyan therefore one doesn’t need the help of a soothsayer to know that they are biologically his.

Two boys and a girl, they were all smartly dressed in designer clothes and shoes because their daddy has more than enough to get them whatever they want.

Check out the photos below to know more…

Check out some of the positive comments gathered under the lovely pictures.

@Aksulleyman – Your blood is strong, no need for DNA legend

@Broeknheart 490 – You have a nice family legend

@Tailorray5 – The small boy go be musician or footballer …save this tweet

@Cavaniempire – Baby jet born infant jet