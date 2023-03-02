From having two secret children with a lady to, going to hell for using juju as alleged by Nana Agradaa, the latest development from Christian Atsu’s demise alleges that the player was facing marital woes.

According to a report by Ghanasoccernet, the late player’s life was somewhat complicated as his marriage with long-term partner Marie-Claire Rupio hit the rocks.

It is said that Twasam before his death spent 2 years trying hard to get rid of his 11 years old marriage that was blessed with 3 beautiful kids.

Atsu and Rupio were [technically] separated and she did not want to have anything to do with the former Vitesse Arnhem and Rio Ave player.

Their marriage began to deteriorate during the final stages of his contract at Newcastle and the duo needed legal proceedings to go separate ways.

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu was reportedly battling divorce before his death

Observers became suspicious about the Atsu-Rupio marriage after he failed to support his wife publicly when she published her popular Stop Bullying Me book which received 5 out of 5 stars and had some rave reviews on Amazon.

”When his mother-in-law moved in with them in the UK somewhere in 2021, Atsu’s marital problems began.

Atsu felt alone in the home as a result of the wife’s increased focus on the mother. He sometimes found it challenging to play with his children because his mother-in-law has taken control of everything in the home.

‘Atsu was enraged to the core at this. So, in order for them to continue living their private lives, he instructed the wife to politely request that her mother relocates to Germany.

‘His wife objected to the idea because she believed the player didn’t want her mother to live with them, which is how their marital issues began.

READ ALSO: Our daughter has been crying ever since she heard about her father’s death – Christian Atsu’s wife reveals

‘Atsu was fervently looking for a new club at that time because he only had two months left on his contract with Newcastle.

The duo could not patch their differences as Marie-Claire, a dancer-cum-singer-cum-author, also had issues with the ex-Chelsea footballer.

Atsu then moved to Saudi Arabia and signed for Al Raed after failing to find a club in Europe.

Due to a long-standing disagreement [with the wife] before he left for Saudi Arabia, the wife then used his absence to push for a divorce.

He took the decision to return to Ghana due to injuries and a dip in form in Saudi Arabia. He considered hanging up his boots but before that, he had plans to play for his boyhood team, Hearts of Oak, even if only for a season.

But the divorce was in court, and the thoughts about alimony and child support weakened him spiritually.

He decided to change his career plans at that point and also needed money to fund a ton of unfinished projects in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu’s wife shares black and white family photos to mourn her late husband

He then made the decision to put off his plans to don the Rainbow jersey in order to sign a lucrative new deal with another European team.

Hatayaspor was his only choice and so decided to relocate to Turkey. Remember that before moving to Saudi Arabia, he turned down a rich offer from an unknown Turkish club because he wanted to spend his final years with Hearts of Oak.

If the divorce proceeding hadn’t begun, Atsu would have returned to Ghana and be playing in the Ghana Premier League.

Whether that trial will go ahead is in doubt. She could seek an annulment and have her rights to Atsu’s estate resolved posthumously”. a source told GHANAsoccernet.

Amidst the virality of the report, Christian Atsu’s wife, Marie has locked her Instagram account and gone private.

Prior to this, her page was accessible to all and she normally shared pictures of her kids with captions like ‘Daddy will be proud of you’ and many others.

Does this give a hint that all was not well between them before Atsu’s death? Ah, well time will tell.

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu’s brother responds to Nana Agradaa over Juju comments