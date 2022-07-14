- Advertisement -

Cindy Cash of Wontumi Television has dropped a yet to be confirmed reportage on the internet that has received mixed reactions and caused a massive stir in the process.

According to the TV show host who is doing anything within her power to gain national recognition, Nana Ama Mcbrown has had a very private conversation with her boss (Chairman Wontumi).

Speaking on live TV, Cindy Cash boldly and firmly accused Nana Ama Mcbrown of telling Chairman Wontumi point blank that she wants to leave UTV.

Cindy Cash who seems to know more than we all do additionally disclosed that when Nana Ama Mcbrown called Chairman Wontumi to personally apologize to him for Afia Schwar’s rude and disrespectful behaviour on her show, she exclusively revealed that was set up and had no hand in the whole shenanigans.

Loudmouth Cindy Cash continued her attack on Nana Ama Mcbrown by threatening to drop more than Nana Ama Mcbrown expects on the internet if she dares counter her chilling allegations.

Watch the video below to know more…

