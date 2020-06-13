type here...
GhPage News COVID-19 :Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor Kobina Sam dies of Coronavirus
Source:GHPAGE
News

COVID-19 :Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor Kobina Sam dies of Coronavirus

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
|
Kobina-Sam
- Advertisement -

The Mayor for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Hon Kobina Kurentsir Sam, has passed on at the University of Ghana Hospital.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Police Officer dies of Coronavirus in Koforidua

According to report, a close assistant of the deceased confirmed to Takoradi based Empire Fm that he died of COVID-19.

The death of the mayor comes a few weeks after his personal driver tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The Mayor’s driver who’s name was unknown was put into isolation but the mayor continued to report to work despite calls for him to self-isolate.

READ ALSO: Another Ghanaian Nurse tests positive and dies of Coronavirus

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded in less than 24 hours 262 cases with 48 deaths recorded so far. The latest update by the Ghana Health Service pegs the country’s numbers at 11, 118

Take a look at the current Regional breakdown of the COVID-19 cases;

Greater Accra Region – 6,888

Ashanti Region – 1,989

Western Region – 909

Central Region – 584

READ ALSO: COVID-19: 32 Ghanaian Nurses & Midwives tests positive for coronavirus

Volta Region – 212

Eastern Region – 204

Upper East Region – 128

Western North Region – 79

Oti Region – 48

Northern Region – 37

READ ALSO: Ghanaian blogger, Germaine dies from Coronavirus in South Africa

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1

The country’s capital the Greater Accra Region leads with the case count followed by the Ashanti and Western regions.

Previous articleNigel Gaisie raped Mzbel – Kennedy Agyapong confirms
Next articleWoman flaunts belly which has her intestines hanging out after sustaining gunshot wounds

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

COVID-19: 6-Month-Old Infant tests positive at Nkawkaw

Taylor Junior Charles -
Celestina Asante, the Municipal health director at Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region, has unveiled that a 6-month-old...
Read more
World

19-year-old Nigerian and popular black lives protester murdered in the US

Taylor Junior Charles -
A black lives matter protester has been found dead in Florida along tweeting that she had been sexually violated and gone missing...
Read more
News

We know of the arrival of the US$39m Dubai money, pay us now– Menzgold customers to NAM1

Taylor Junior Charles -
Reports sighted on the internet have it that members of Menzgold whose monies were locked up in the firm have been hinted...
Read more
News

Prince Harry honors Ghanaian WWII old soldier who walked 14 miles to raise COVID-19 funds

Taylor Junior Charles -
A 95-year-old Ghanaian World War II veteran by name Private Joseph Hammond has been praised by Prince Harry of the British Royal...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong for the first time names all his 22 children

Qwame Benedict -
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who has revealed tie without number that he has a lot of children...
Read more
News

Pregnant woman dies at hospital after nurses abandoned her over fear of contracting COVID-19

Mr. Tabernacle -
A piece of sad news that has caught our attention emerging from Nsawam Hospital points out that a pregnant Ghanaian woman has...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
88 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Tue
29 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
27 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Lifestyle

Lesbian drops the list of popular Ghanaian ladies who are into the act

RASHAD -
A Twitter user with handle @top_gyal has taken to her handle to drop the list of popular Ghanaian ladies who are secret...
Read more
Lifestyle

Muslim Lady disqualified from beauty pageant audition for refusing to remove her hijab calls for Justice

Taylor Junior Charles -
Amidst a massive protest going around the world against racism, there is also the need to realize that certain people are been...
Read more
Entertainment

Fans gush over Maxwell Mensah’s handsome first son -Mcbrown celebrates him

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghana's best and richest movie star, Nana Ama Mcbrown has taken to social media to celebrate Maxwell Mensah’s handsome first son who...
Read more
Entertainment

Joint 77 finally hands over his car to Shatta Wale

Qwame Benedict -
Joint 77 who is one of the sacked militants from Shatta Wale's camp following his fight with Shatta Wale on Hitz FM...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News