COVID-19 :Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor Kobina Sam dies of Coronavirus

The Mayor for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Hon Kobina Kurentsir Sam, has passed on at the University of Ghana Hospital.

According to report, a close assistant of the deceased confirmed to Takoradi based Empire Fm that he died of COVID-19.

The death of the mayor comes a few weeks after his personal driver tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The Mayor’s driver who’s name was unknown was put into isolation but the mayor continued to report to work despite calls for him to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded in less than 24 hours 262 cases with 48 deaths recorded so far. The latest update by the Ghana Health Service pegs the country’s numbers at 11, 118

Take a look at the current Regional breakdown of the COVID-19 cases;

Greater Accra Region – 6,888

Ashanti Region – 1,989

Western Region – 909

Central Region – 584

Volta Region – 212

Eastern Region – 204

Upper East Region – 128

Western North Region – 79

Oti Region – 48

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1

The country’s capital the Greater Accra Region leads with the case count followed by the Ashanti and Western regions.