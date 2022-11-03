Award-winning television and radio show host, producer, public speaker and Women’s Advocate, Deloris Frimpong Manso professionally known as Delay has admonished the slay queens who travel to Dubai to eat the faeces of rich men and get paid in turn.

Addressing hundreds of young ladies at an event, Delay openly expressed her disappointment in all the ladies who engage in such disgusting activities just to buy new clothes, bags and shoes to post on the internet.

She continued that, she’s worried about the sudden craze for superficial things by young people which will lead a lot of them to premature death.

READ ALSO: Diamond Appiah trolls Delay and Amerado

Because most of these ladies eat the faeces of Arabian billionaires and get paid $40,000 after their service.

As advised by Delay, young ladies should be content with the little that they have rather than trying to live the glamorous lifestyle exhibited by the various female celebrities and socialites on the internet whose sources of income are unknown.

Delay used herself as an example because despite having more than enough money, she wears less expensive clothes and hardly posts her personal belongings on the internet.

Ending her advice, she entreated young ladies to read about the beginning and the end of global socialities like Marilyn Monore, Zsa Zsa Gabor etc.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Delay calls out fellow celebrities for putting unnecessary pressure on the youths