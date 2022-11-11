- Advertisement -

Delay appears to be excited over reports of Hajia4Real’s arrest in the United Kingdom over her alleged involvement in an $8 million fraud.

Sources say the socialite – real name Mona Faiz Montrage – was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, over a shady deal during her recent stay in the United States.

She is reported to have been on a ‘Red Notice’ in the USA. Her apprehension in the UK is allegedly a joint operation between the security agencies of both countries.

Musician Showboy who is currently passing time in prison in the United States broke the news in a series of posts on Snapchat.

Delay, who recently called out female celebrities for putting unnecessary pressure on the youth with their social media shenanigans, has also waded into the trending story.

In a Facebook post, the television and radio presenter reiterated her advocacy for young men and women to work hard toward their dreams.

She wrote: “Guys, don’t let the internet rush you oooooo!!!!! Life is not a competition!!! Life is working for you in your own time zone. You’re not too late or too early. I read this some time ago. New York is three hours ahead of California, but that doesn’t make California slow. Someone graduated at the age of 22, but waited five years before securing a good job.

She continued: “Someone became a CEO at 25, and died at 50. While another became a CEO at 50, and lived to 90 years. Someone is still single,While someone else got married. Obama retired at 55, and Trump started at 70. People around you might seem to be ahead of you, and some might seem to be behind you. But everyone is running their own race, in their own time. Life is about waiting for the right moment to act. You are very much on time. Goodnight

Scores of Ghanaians have also reacted distinctively to the news.

While some have expressed shock over Hajia4Real’s alleged connection with the scam, skeptics believe she is innocent and would be freed after investigations are concluded.

This is a developing story. GHPage will bring you updates when new information becomes available.