GhPageEntertainmentDelay's alleged former house-help reveals the TV show host has a daughter
Entertainment

By Armani Brooklyn
A lady who claims to be Delay’s former house-help has alleged that contrary to Afia Schwar’s wild assertion that the TV show host is barren, she has a secret daughter.

According to this lady who is fast trending on the internet, Delay has a daughter whom she was breastfeeding at the time she was with her as her maidservant.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar shares photo of her twins at 2-weeks-old to mock Delay

As asserted by this lady, Delay has purposely kept her daughter from the public domain because she doesn’t want her daughter to be out there so she keeps things related to her private.

The lady continued that Delay’s secret daughter was a year and a half old when she was working in her house as a help.

The alleged house-help also claimed Delay uses ‘obiaa boa’ because she knows she is not barren and has a beautiful daughter.

READ ALSO: “I will never hate a barren woman” – Afia Schwar replies Delay’s insults

Aside from professing that Delay has a daughter, the lady also heaped praises on Delay as a very kind and benevolent woman who helped her in several ways.

Delay and Afia Schwar’s beef turned bloody after the latter insulted the former as a barren woman and later dared her to have a child of her own.

These words really got under Delay’s skin because she shed tears on live radio whiles indirectly addressing the issue.

She only confessed that she’s tired of the back and forth banter and needs her peace to be at mind to focus on the important things in life.

    Source:GHpage

