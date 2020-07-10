- Advertisement -

Counselor George Lutterodt is trending on social media for the very wrong and bad reasons. The controversial counsellor is currently sinking in hot waters.

As we earlier shared, Counselor Lutterodt during a panel session on Adom TV made some derogatory statements that did not go down well with the other panellists and Ghanaians.

In his statements, he said that victims of rape don’t feel pain throughout their suffering but end up enjoying the act.

In the voice of Counselor Lutterodt, he averred “people who are raped don’t endure the pain throughout the whole period because it always gets to a time when the start to enjoy themselves in the act”.

Once more, the unperturbed controversial marriage counsellor argued that research had shown that most victims of rape end up having sexual relationships with the culprits.

These comments by him have awash social media with serious petitions led by some top and renowned personalities in the country with the majority being women.

In connection to the subject, actress, video vixen and television host Efia Odo has angrily slammed Counsellor Lutterodt over his infamous rape statement.

Sharing her sentiment on the issue, Efia Odo bluntly rained insults on Counsellor Lutterodt via a Tweet.

She wrote; “Counselor Lutterodt is a fucking idiot. How can you say every rape victim enjoys the act. A 4-year-old boy being raped enjoys the act? Or a girl being drugged and raped enjoys it? You’re a poor excuse of a human being,

Award-winning Television personality, Nana Aba Anamoah who also doubles as the General Manager for GhOne TV announced in a tweet that she has banned Counsellor Lutterodt from appearing on GHOne TV.

She sounded very annoyed. According to her, the crass and baloney remarks of the Counselor forced her to take a decision, hence banning him under her watch from joining in any discussion on her TV station.

She wrote: “There’s a reason I have banned any producer from featuring him on any show on @GHOneTV. This crass and baloney will not happen under my watch. It has gone on for so long. Shame on radio and tv stations who continue to feature him for ‘ratings’. Senseless ratings.”

The likes of rapper E.L, Ama K. Abebrese, Juliet Ibrahim, Jessica Opare Saforo, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (Minister of Information) and other hosts of prominent individuals have added their voices in total dissent on his comments.