Many fans and followers of Nana Ama McBrown appear to be running out of patience over the long wait for her to officially commence work at Onua TV.

On March 13, the former employee and host of UTV’s highest-grossing program United Showbiz was unveiled as the newest addition to the Media General family.

McBrown’s move to Onua TV was undoubtedly one of the most talked about in Ghana’s media history because it was never anticipated and it came with so many controversies.

The actress cum presenter is reported to have been poached from the Despite Media Group at the most-expensive fee any media personality has ever been offered in the country’s history.

It’s been about three weeks since her grand unveiling was concluded, but viewers of Onua TV are yet to see McBrown on their screens.

This has compelled an impatient group of her followers to petition the station to put her talent to use ASAP as the suspense is gradually waning.

McBrown had come under intense backlash from some of her former colleagues who have labeled her as ungrateful for parting ways with Despite Media even though she was reportedly treated like a princess.

During an interview with Johnny Huges, Nana Ama Mcbrown exclusively revealed why she left the media company as she addressed the brouhaha that arose out of her decision.

Without mincing words and setting the records straight, the veteran actress disclosed on live radio that she left UTV without notifying her former employers.

This, she said was because she never signed a contract with her former employers at UTV.