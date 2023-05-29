type here...
Father returns home to meet his daughter in a towel with two boys (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A father was thrown off balance after returning from work to meet his daughter in just a towel with two guys inside his living room.

According to the father who sounded extremely furious in the video, he had warned his daughter severally against bringing in boys to the house.

The girl who didn’t seem so bothered was busy pressing her phone while the boys stood at different sides of the house.

After questioning her on why she brought the guys into the house despite his several warnings, the father lost his cool and slapped his daughter without mercy.

“No bring man inside of the house”, The angry Jamaican father kept on repeating as he slapped his daughter simultaneously.

It’s suspected that the guys slept with the girl reason her father was pissed off.

Reacting to the video, @riola_shwartz said: “What all this? So the first thing you are taught to do as a parent is bring out your phone and record.”

@ogbeni_bambam said: “She’s still pressing phone, Person Wey suppose don dey on her kneel dey beg.”

@lifeofNapaul reacted: “What is she still pressing on that phone?”

@Mc_phils commented: “Spare the rod and spoil the child”, I support the man.”

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

