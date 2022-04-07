type here...
Entertainment

Groom sleeps with his ex-girlfriend on his wedding day

By Armani Brooklyn
Entertainment
I don’t know what came over the groom but I can firmly state that he’s a big idiot – Even if you will cheat, can’t you control yourself for just a single day?

In a heartwrenching video that has gone viral on the internet, a bride can be seen weeping like a new widow after she caught her groom sleeping with his ex-lover inside their wedding car.

Apparently, it is believed that the groom probably told her he was going to check on something in their wedding car not knowing that he had made an arrangement with his ex-girlfriend.

Whiles they were enjoying themselves in the car, one of the attendees of the wedding saw them and hurriedly came to tell the bride.

No one should defend the horny bastard because he didn’t even finish the wedding before chasing another tail, as usual, the lady caught in the video might even know the bride personally

