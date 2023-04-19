I can’t marry a woman who earns over Ghc 130k because she’ll control me in the marriage – Young man states

- Advertisement -

While some men want women who are far better and richer than them, most men seem to fear independent women for the reason that they are very difficult to control and are quite pompous.

A young man who’s yet to marry has revealed that he can not marry a woman that earns N5 million monthly which is equivalent to Ghc 130,815.47

In the short clip, the young man gave revealed that he will never settle down with a woman who’s finically stronger than him.

READ ALSO: “Go marry your mothers if you can’t trust your wives” – Peter Okoye fires men supporting Hakimi

During the interview, the lady asked, “Can you marry a woman that earns N5 million monthly?”

While giving a resounding no, the man stated that a woman that earns such a staggering amount would ‘climb on his head.’

His response has since stirred massive reactions on TikTok – With many ladies trolling him as being unwise and intellectually unstable.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Plus-sized American lady travels to Africa to marry young lover she met on the internet

Below are some of the reations gtahered under the video…

chiboy? said, “Looking at it he has a point thoo. “That is he’s own point of view.”

Morika Nadolistic said, “Bro your intelligence is beyond explanation, well said, respect from my end.”

miracle abijah said, “There is sense here ooo….only few women who earn more than their husband will keep that respect…..if you like say he has poor mentality or mindset.”

user9006908979661 said, “I can but i will.be on my lane and let her know that my five thousand na thesame as her five m.”

Fboy Montana said, “Forget this bros is wise oo.”

Busayomi said, “See question. Me that i am a full house husband plus i dey cook fireee!!!, i don do care job before so no worry our kids are safe babyyyy.”

Flair said, “Guys let’s take our prayers very serious, village people Don’t Really want us to progress.”

READ ALSO: 26-year-old Ghanaian man goes viral as he readies to marry his 59-year-old American girlfriend