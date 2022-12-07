- Advertisement -

Just a few hours ago, Captain Smart published on his social media pages that Dr Kwaku Oteng has suspended and additionally demoted his son, Bronzy as the CEO of ABN.

Referring to a now-tagged fake letter dated November 30, 2022, Samuel, the son of Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng was relieved from his duties as the CEO of ABN and Adinko Bitters and was given a new lower position as the General Manager of Nagel FM Kumasi.

The Board told Dr Kwaku Oteng, the President and Founder/Group Chief Executive Officer, to monitor the daily dealing of the company until a new CEO is appointed.

However, Adu Safowaah has come out to debunk the news with the claim that she has personally spoken to Dr Kwaku Oteng and Bronzy.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghapage’s Abena Gold, Adu Safowaah categorically stated that the news that Bronzy has been suspended and demoted is false.

The socialite further stated that she just spoke to Dr Kwaku Oteng a few hours ago – And from his mouth, he hasn’t demoted nor suspended his son.

Bronzy, who has taken over social media trends also pleaded with her to debunk the report on her various social media platforms for him.

Watch the video below to know more…

