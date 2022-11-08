- Advertisement -

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has finally revealed why she divorced Dr UN just two weeks after their wedding ceremony.

After photos and videos from the private wedding ceremony landed on the internet, a lot of social media users strongly argued that the union was fake hence the two attention whores just wanted to trend.

READ ALSO: Dr UN has a big manhood – Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Follwing such claims from critics, Joyce granted an interview to address the speculations and in the process, claimed that her marriage with Dr UN was on contract with a maximum of three (3) years and a minimum of one (1) month.

She added that the contract will give them breathing space to assess their compatibility, after which it can be terminated.

Just after two weeks, they parted ways to live their separate lives.

Both Joyce nor Dr Un have spoken about the cause of their divorce for all this while until yesterday when the mother of 3 finally broke silence.

READ ALSO: Joyce Dzidzor Mensah throws subtle jabs at Afia Schwar

According to Joyce, she broke up with Dr UN because he couldn’t satisfy her in bed due to their permanent places of settlements.

Sadly, Dr. UN is based in Ghana, and she lives a whole different life in Germany hence it would have been hard for them to constantly have sex.

Dr UN is yet to react to these claims from Joyce Mensah – Predicatly, his response will be an explosive one.

READ ALSO: Dr UN returns car he borrowed to surprise Joyce Mensah after their separation