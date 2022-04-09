type here...
Kelvyn Boy’s baby mama’s sis reveals why the singer beats her sister always

By Armani Brooklyn
Kelvyn Boy and his baby mama
Kelvyn Boy’s baby mama’s best friend who has now turned into her sister has granted an exclusive interview with Ghpage TV’s Rashad and according to her, the singer started beating her after she gave birth to their children.

According to the lady, Kelvyn Boy was not a woman beater and he was very gentle in the early days of her relationship with his baby mama.

She went ahead to reveal that Kelvyn Boy and Deborah have been dating for 14 years now hence it will be very difficult for them to break up.

The lady who dropped more juicy details about Kelvyn Boy and Deborah’s affair additionally revealed that Kelvyn Boy secretly married another woman without his baby mama’s knowledge.

Meanwhile, Kelvyn Boy has maintained his silence on the whole brouhaha and this makes it seem that it’s true that he physically abuses Deborah.

    Source:GHpage

