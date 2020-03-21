Bernice Akyeama Baah, a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been electrocuted to death in her own bathroom.

Bernice is a final year student studying Metallurgical Engineering at the KNUST and she sadly died on Wednesday 18th March 2020 around 8:30 pm.

The incident occurred at her Ayeduase apartment where she had been staying while schooling at the university.

According to Ghpage.com sources, Bernice went to take her bath and stayed longer than expected. Her friends barged into the bathroom and found her unconscious on the floor.

She was rushed to the KNUST hospital where she passed away. Her remains have since been deposited at the hospital’s morgue awaiting an autopsy.

The police have since been launched an investigation into her death. The police are yet to release an official statement.

Meanwhile, her friends and loved ones have started mourning her death on social media since the news broke.

May her soul rest in perfect peace