It is a known fact that Kuami Eugene really adores his house help by the name Mary because he has shown on countless occasions that she’s part of the people dear to his heart.

A refreshing video that has surfaced on the internet captures the moment the Rockstar pulled Mary from the crowd to join him on stage during his performance at Lasmind’s #Takeawayparty yesternight.

Whilst Kuami Eugene was still treating patrons of the event with his electrifying performance, he jumped into the crowd and pulled out a woman identified as his house help, Mary.

Mary was clad in a blue dress and stormed the stage with Eugene to also show her talent to the world.

Somewhere last year, Kuami Eugene, lavished expensive gifts on Mary, on her birthday. Apparently, Mary and Kuami Eugene have a wonderful relationship that extends beyond the Boss-employee relationship.