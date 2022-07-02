type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKuami Eugene performs with his house help on stage
Entertainment

Kuami Eugene performs with his house help on stage

By Armani Brooklyn
Kuami Eugene performs with his house help on stage
Kuami Eugene performs with his house help on stage
- Advertisement -

It is a known fact that Kuami Eugene really adores his house help by the name Mary because he has shown on countless occasions that she’s part of the people dear to his heart.

A refreshing video that has surfaced on the internet captures the moment the Rockstar pulled Mary from the crowd to join him on stage during his performance at Lasmind’s #Takeawayparty yesternight.

Whilst Kuami Eugene was still treating patrons of the event with his electrifying performance, he jumped into the crowd and pulled out a woman identified as his house help, Mary.

Mary was clad in a blue dress and stormed the stage with Eugene to also show her talent to the world.

Watch the video below to know more…

Somewhere last year, Kuami Eugene, lavished expensive gifts on Mary, on her birthday. Apparently, Mary and Kuami Eugene have a wonderful relationship that extends beyond the Boss-employee relationship.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, July 2, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    88 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Sat
    81 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News