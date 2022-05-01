type here...
Kwaku Manu reveals the truth behind Nana Ama's rumoured delivery to twins [Video]
Entertainment

Kwaku Manu reveals the truth behind Nana Ama’s rumoured delivery to twins [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Kwaku Manu and Nana Ama McBrown
Kwaku Manu and Nana Ama McBrown
Scores of Ghanaians looking forward to seeing the second baby Nana Ama McBrown has reportedly birthed might be waiting in vain as Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has shared some disappointing news.

Earlier in April, the 44-year-old actress and TV presenter born Felicity Ama Agyemang was rumoured to have welcomed her second child in Canada, which is why she has been off the TV screens for months.

Well, Kwaku Manu has divulged some new details about the whole saga that spun on social media weeks ago and it’s something many are not expecting to hear.

In a self-recorded video uploaded to YouTube, the Kumawood actor — who has closely worked with Nana Ama in many films — said Nana Ama confirmed to him that she has not added a new member or twins to her family.

He said the United Showbiz host revealed this when he personally spoke to her over the phone, clarifying that her absence on TV is neither due to childbirth nor a fallout with the management of the station.

“She’d have been happier if the news were true because I believe Nana Ama will give birth to 10 children if the opportunity avails itself. She would have thrown a big party at Kempensky to celebrate her joy at welcoming twins. But that’s not the case,” he said.

Earlier Nana Ama McBrown reacted to the claims during an interview with Kofi Adoma on Angel FM, promising to address all the rumours at the right time.

Kwaku Manu said Nana Ama’s recurring injuries from her horrific 2013 car accident on the N1 Highway in Accra have forced the hard-working actress and ambassador for multiple brands to take a backseat to heal.

So there you have it!

