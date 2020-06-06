Entertainer and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, aka Kwame A Plus has landed heavily on Ghana Government led by His Excellency Akuffo Addo for organizing a memorial service in honour of George Floyd.

George Floyd, an African-American man died in Powderhorn, a neighbourhood south of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota On May 25, 2020.

Mr George Floyd was in handcuff and lying face down on a city street during his arrest for allegedly issuing a dud check of $20 at a deli.

Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, pinned him down with his knee on the neck of Floyd. He kept his knee there for more than 8 minutes.

Other officers at the scene included Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas K. Lane who were participating in Floyd’s arrest.

The death of George Floyd is the latest victim of police brutality in the United States and has sparked a worldwide conversation on systemic racism.

Ghana Government following the brutal killing of the African- American, aligned with other nations to hold a memorial service to send a message across that they abhor such racial practice.

The government, under the patronage of the Ministry for Tourism, Arts, and Culture released a flier announcing its decision to hold the said memorial today in front of the Dubois Centre.

See flier below:

Angry A-Plus vented his frustrations at the government via his Facebook page. He wrote, “Government of Ghana is holding a ceremony in honour of George Floyd but the government has not been able to tell us why police shot and killed 7 unarmed Zongo boys in Kumasi and what has become of the investigation because Zongo lives don’t matter”.

“3 girls went missing in Takoradi but we didn’t hold a ceremony to honour them because Takoradi lives don’t matter. An unarmed man was shot and killed at Ashaiman during the lockdown but Ashaiman lives don’t matter”.

“70 Ghanaians died in one accident at Kintampo. We didn’t hold an event to honour them. We didn’t even do DNA to identity those who were burnt beyond recognition so that their families could give them a befitting burial. We just dug a mass grave and pushed all of them into it. That was the end.

“Today we are holding a ceremony in Ghana to honour George Floyd. But this same government sent police to brutalize peaceful protesters in Adenta who were protesting for a footbridge. Ghanaians are not blacks. Their lives don’t matter!!! One day all of us will know who really cares about this country and its people. May God grant all of us long life!!!”

According to him, the same government that takes pleasure in recognizing the death of the Black American has failed to recognize the numerous people who died in Ghana whom equally deserve justice.

He went on another mile in venting out his anger and frustration on the Government and Ghanaians to lambaste them over their hypocritical decision to still hold the memorial whilst there are some very important issues in the country that is left unattended.

