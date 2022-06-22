type here...
Nana Tornado replies Diamond Appiah for insulting him

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Tornado’s beef with Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah has turned bloody after earlier leaking an audio in which Diamond was snitching on the comedienne.

After Nana Tornado dropped the explosive audio on the internet, Afia Schwar hurriedly dropped a self-made video to defend Diamond Appiah and blast Tornado for conniving with another lady to speak in the audio just to destroy their friendship.

Diamond Appiah on the other hand also reacted to Nana Tornado’s accusations that she was the one who snitched on Afia Schwar that she sleeps with dogs.

Diamond Appiah also rained heavy insults on Nana Tornado for wasting his time and resources on her and always fighting women while his fellow men are working hard to make money.

Nana Tornado who has refused to let the matter die has dropped another set of dirty secrets about Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwar in a fresh IG live session.

According to Nana Tornado, Diamond Appiah is the lady in the audio who snitched on Afia Schwar that she sleeps with dogs.

The loudmouth socialite also accused Afia Schwar of not being able to take care of the children she has adopted.

He went on to add that, Diamond Appiah is a social media billionaire because she has nothing expensive to her name in real life.

Nana Tornado threatened to destroy both Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah if they dare try him again.

    Source:Ghpage

