All you need to know about the alleged sidechick of president Akufo-Addo

The woman who is claimed to be the sidechick of our President Nana Akufo-Addo, Serwaa Broni in the past 24 hours has seen her name everywhere. Almost every person is talking about her.

Her comments in the video on social media has got people wondering why a whole president will have something to do with a lesbian who is proudly married to her partner.

Well, that is not the focus of this very article, You can read more on this in the link shared before the ‘Read Also’. And oh, You can also get the full story from the video below, just take time to watch it to the end.

Since the news broke out, Ghpage has dug deep in uncovering the identity of Serwaa Broni so our cherished readers can know the real person behind the name “Serwa Broni’.

From our gatherings, the Canadian based Ghanaian woman’s real name is Evelyn Serwaa Poku Aidoo and she has four kids, all-male. See below a picture of her and her kids. She once married a man.

Serwaa Broni is a registered Nurse at a Nursing home care and previously worked at Versa Care and Red Door Family Shelter but left her post in 2018. And she has married a lesbian. The ceremony came off this year.

