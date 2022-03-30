type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsOtto Addo should be maintained as coach - Archipalago
Sports

Otto Addo should be maintained as coach – Archipalago

By Armani Brooklyn
Archipalago - Otto Addo
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian US-based entertainer and social media commentator, Archipalago has issued a very strong warning to the GFA to not dare ever think of changing Coach Otto as the head coach of Blackstars.

According to Palago Mufasa in a fast trending video, Coach Otto Addo is the best man for the job and his two matches against Nigerian have proven that he’s more than qualified to fully manage the national team.

Speaking in the video, Archipalago also applauded the current Blackstars squad for playing their hearts out as patriotic citizens who wholeheartedly want the best for the country.

He additionally positively projected that the Blackstars Of Ghana can win the World Cup if Otto Addo and the squad who laid against the Super Eagles of Nigeria are maintained.

Aside from Archipalago, a lot of Ghanaians have also shared the same sentiments that Otto Addo should be maintained as the head coach as well as the other members of the technical team.

The majority of Ghanaians have also proposed that both Dede Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew should be ruled out of the Blackstars squad to play in Qatar 2022.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 30, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Wed
    89 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News