Ghanaian US-based entertainer and social media commentator, Archipalago has issued a very strong warning to the GFA to not dare ever think of changing Coach Otto as the head coach of Blackstars.

According to Palago Mufasa in a fast trending video, Coach Otto Addo is the best man for the job and his two matches against Nigerian have proven that he’s more than qualified to fully manage the national team.

Speaking in the video, Archipalago also applauded the current Blackstars squad for playing their hearts out as patriotic citizens who wholeheartedly want the best for the country.

He additionally positively projected that the Blackstars Of Ghana can win the World Cup if Otto Addo and the squad who laid against the Super Eagles of Nigeria are maintained.

Aside from Archipalago, a lot of Ghanaians have also shared the same sentiments that Otto Addo should be maintained as the head coach as well as the other members of the technical team.

The majority of Ghanaians have also proposed that both Dede Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew should be ruled out of the Blackstars squad to play in Qatar 2022.