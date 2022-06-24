- Advertisement -

The ex-husband of celebrated Ghanaian gospel diva Obaapa Christy – Pastor Love, has angrily come out to deny the trending claims that he still lusts after his former wife.

About a week ago, a section of IG bloggers claimed on their pages that the man of God is still begging his ex-wife to take him back.

Some even stated with emphasis that Pastor Love has sent his family members to beg Obaapa Christy on his behalf.

The estranged husband has finally opened up on these rumours to set the records straight once and for all.

According to Pastor Love in a Tiktok video, he’s a high-value man therefore it would be common sense defying for him to cry and wail over a woman.

He went on to brag that, alot of beautiful and financially stable women are begging for his love so why would he waste his precious time and resources on a woman he divorced 11 years ago.

Pastor Love told his critics to stop telling lies about him and his ex-wife because he’s a Bantama loverboy hence he has enough ladies at his disposal to warm his bed.

Recall that about two years ago, Pastor Love was accused of hiring macho men to beat Obaapa Christy which he vehemently denied.

One Prophet Manasseh alleged that Pastor Love had met a young lady from Italy and wanted to marry her but first he needed a divorce from Obaapa Christy (Christiana Love at the time)

So to get his wishes, he hired 4 macho men to rape his wife to bring disgrace and shame to her which will facilitate the divorce.