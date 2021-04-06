Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi’s 12-year-old daughter reported dead (Photos)

There is a sad report going viral on social media and has been sighted by GhPage. According to reports, the founder and leader of Power and leader of Power Embassy International Church.

The little angel who has reportedly died is called Gezel and she is a little girl of about 12 years and a very calm girl from reports online.

Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi’s daughter, Gezel reported dead

It’s currently unclear what caused the death of Gezel but reports say she had blood oozing from her nose and mouth and she died suddenly.

The doctors are yet to confirm exactly what led to the death and checks on the social media pages of Pastor Prince Elisha shows he has not reacted to the news yet.

See more Photos of Gezel below:

Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi

This news come few days after Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Malawi buried his 8-year-old daughter. Israella Bushiri died of a lung infection.

May she rest in perfect peace and our condolence go to Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi.