Nana Agradaa hot as Police approve Fix Agradaa demo over her infamous sika gari scam & attacks on people

- Advertisement -

Former fetish priestess and alleged charismatic scammer, Patricia Aseidua popularly known as Nana Agradaa is currently hot as all the people she has allegedly swindled have geared up to launch a massive demonstration against her.

Prior to her repentance, Nana Agradaa was noted for her notorious Sika Gari scam which she reportedly used to dupe innocent and naive people.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa flaunts the interior of her gold-nkoaa office and living room

Nana Agradaa told her victims to bring a certain amount of money under the pretext of doubling it for them but never did as promised and insulted them on top after they went to complain to her.

All the people who have suffered from these scathy attacks from Nana Agradaa have been entreated to join the ‘Ghana need Ghana’ demo to tame & put Nana Agradaa to order.

According to Rev Mrs Patience Mensah aka Mama Yasha – Authritoes should regulate how Nana Agradaa uses the internet because many young people are learning from her bad behaviour.

READ ALSO: I’ve begged Nana Agradaa to stop attacking Joyce Blessing – Piesie Esther

For over a month now, Nana Agradaa has turned her Facebook page into an insult parade grounds where she attacks and slanders anyone who crosses her line including innocent people such as Fadda Dickson, Dr Osei Kwame Despite etc

The demonstration is scheduled to come off on the 26th of this month at 8:00 AM at Circle Obra Spot.

Watch the video below to know more…

Nana Agradaa is yet to react to this punishing development and as usual, she will mercilessly descend on the organizers of the demo.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa finally reunites with her husband