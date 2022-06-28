type here...
Politicians sponsored your house - Twene Jonas attacks Jackie Appiah
Entertainment

Politicians sponsored your house – Twene Jonas attacks Jackie Appiah

By Armani Brooklyn
Politicians sponsored your house - Twene Jonas attacks Jackie Appiah
Politicians sponsored your house - Twene Jonas attacks Jackie Appiah
Ghanaian-born USA-based socialite and entertainer, Twene Jonas, is the latest critic to drop ill comments about Jackie Appiah’s mega-mansion that has been trending on the internet for a week now.

After an exclusive video of Jackie Appiah’s Trassaco mansion landed on the internet, a lot of critics took to their timelines on the various social media platforms to accuse the actress of sleeping around to afford her luxury lifestyle.

Alot of these bitter people also alleged Jackie’s mansion was sponsored by some big businessmen and politicians.

Twene Jonas in his recent Facebook live session has also joined the masses who claim Jackie Appiah was able to build such a heavy mansion with the help of her sex mates.

According to Twene Jonas, no actor or actress in Ghana can build such a mansion without the help of external sources.

He went on to add that, the Ghanaian movie industry collapsed about a decade ago so how was Jackie Appiah able to accumulate such wealth.

Loudmouth Twene Jonas also dared Jackie Appiah to present an invoice of all the movies she has cast to prove critics wrong if she was able to build her house on her own.

Twene Jonas who fears no one urged Jackie Appiah to boldly come out and tell Ghanaians about how she was able to build her house so that movie directors won’t take advantage of young and naive ladies who want to make it big like her.

On the sheer authority of daredevil Twene Jonas, Jackie Appiah has multiple sex partners who are astute businessmen and politicians who sponsor her lavish lifestyle and also contributed to building her mansion.

Jackie Appiah might be forced to drag one of her critics to court because they are gradually soiling her hard-earned reputation.

    Source:Ghpage

