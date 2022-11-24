Controversial Ghanaians cleric, Prophet Kumchacha has slammed the various pastors and self-styled spiritual practitioners predicting a straight win for the Blackstars.

Ahead of Ghana’s game against Portugal, Kumchacha has strongly submitted that prayers alone won’t make Ghana beat Portugal if the players don’t work hard on the pitch.

Speaking in an interview on ONUA TV, he entreated the Ghana Black Stars to remain focused, strategise well and work hard on the pitch to bring success home.

He also cautioned them to stop having sex ahead of their games because it makes them weak and save their strength and use it on the pitch. Otherwise, Ghanaians will not be happy if they come home defeated.

He said;

“They should not go there and be having indiscriminate sex because Black Stars players like having sex a lot,” Prophet Kumchacha continued. “There have been many instances that we travel to places, and they expand their energy on sex, and the nation loses. So if they dare try that again this time, the way people will beat them.”

“I pray that they win. But football is not about prayers. Any Pastor that says football is about prayers is a liar,”

Qatar 2022: Ghana will score Portugal – Kwaku Bonsam predicts

Ghana’s most influential witch doctor has once again predicted that Ghana will score against Portugal on 24th November 2022 in the group H opener at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam – whose name translates literally as “Devil of Wednesday” has categorically stated that Ghana will win its first game against Portugal hence we shouldn’t worry.

According to the fearful spiritual person, there's no way Portugal can beat Ghana in the group H opener at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup thus Thursday.