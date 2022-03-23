type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentRacheal Jones rocks expensive Kente for her traditional wedding
Entertainment

Racheal Jones rocks expensive Kente for her traditional wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Racheal Jones
- Advertisement -

A nice video of Kojo Jone’s beautiful wife Racheal Jones has landed on the internet and Ghanaians are seriously gushing over her.

In the video, the latest bride in town was dressed in a very expensive and well-tailored Kente dress decorated with emeralds.

At the moment #Jonesbond2022 is trending on the internet following the excessive wealth displayed at the traditional ceremony of the young couple.

Mrs Racehal Jones is a full package because she has all the body features some ladies are paying tons of money to surgeons to acquire.

#Jonesbond2022 will go down in the history of Ghana as one of the most expensive traditional weddings ever hosted looking at how top politicians and businessmen from all the parts of Ghana came to show their support to the love birds.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CbdN25OguX3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

We wish Mr and Mrs Jones all the best and may God himself shower enough blessings on them from today and forevermore.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 23, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.1 ° F
    84.1 °
    84.1 °
    75 %
    3.8mph
    39 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    88 °
    Sun
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News