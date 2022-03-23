- Advertisement -

A nice video of Kojo Jone’s beautiful wife Racheal Jones has landed on the internet and Ghanaians are seriously gushing over her.

In the video, the latest bride in town was dressed in a very expensive and well-tailored Kente dress decorated with emeralds.

At the moment #Jonesbond2022 is trending on the internet following the excessive wealth displayed at the traditional ceremony of the young couple.

Mrs Racehal Jones is a full package because she has all the body features some ladies are paying tons of money to surgeons to acquire.

#Jonesbond2022 will go down in the history of Ghana as one of the most expensive traditional weddings ever hosted looking at how top politicians and businessmen from all the parts of Ghana came to show their support to the love birds.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CbdN25OguX3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

We wish Mr and Mrs Jones all the best and may God himself shower enough blessings on them from today and forevermore.