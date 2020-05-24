Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia have met face to face for the first time after their near exchange of blows at the premises of TV3.

The meeting was initiated by Nana Ama Mcbrown on her show on UTV and it sought to settle their beef. Each one was given the opportunity to explain what caused their fight at TV3 premises.

SEE ALSO: Almost fistfight again as Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz clashed on Mcbrown’s show on UTV (Video)

According to Sista Afia, she was invited to a program at TV3 but for some reason, she met Freda at the premises who called her an old lady (abrewa) in front of other people.

That was what infuriated her to pounce on Freda Rhymz in public right in front of the TV station.

Explaining her side of the story, Freda revealed she was with her manager, Richie at the TV station premises having been invited for the same show.

SEE ALSO: I’ll beat Freda Rhymz again when I meet her, I mean it – Sista Afia

She was innocently taking pictures with her manager when she described one of her own pictures as looking like an old woman.

But Sista Afia assumed it was meant for her and charged into a full attack which she had no choice but to defend herself against.

Watch the two rivals explain below

SEE ALSO: How social media reacted after a video of Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz fighting surfaced

Their discussion became so intense at a point Freda Rhymz nearly walked out of the show but was stopped by Nana Ama Mcbrown and Bulldog