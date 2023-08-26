Discover all about Marjorie Harvey; Steve Harvey’s wife and influential figure

Marjorie Elaine Harvey, a prominent figure in the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy, has captured the public’s attention with her distinct sense of style, public engagements, and her marriage to the celebrated comedian and television host, Steve Harvey.

Her journey from modest beginnings to becoming a recognized name showcases her resilience, elegance, and multifaceted talents.

Early Life and Background:



Marjorie Elaine Harvey was born on October 10, 1964, in the United States. She grew up in an environment that nurtured her ambitions and creativity, laying the foundation for her future endeavours.

Fashion Icon:



Marjorie Harvey has carved out a niche for herself as a fashion icon. Her unparalleled sense of style has garnered admiration from fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Known for her ability to effortlessly combine classic elegance with contemporary trends, Marjorie’s outfits often grace the pages of fashion magazines and social media platforms. Her impeccable taste has solidified her status as a trendsetter and influencer in the fashion world.

Personal and Professional Life:

Marjorie’s life took a significant turn when she married Steve Harvey, a celebrated comedian, actor, and television host, in 2007.

This union brought together two families, as both Marjorie and Steve had children from previous marriages.

The couple’s journey toward creating a blended family has been documented through their public appearances and social media posts, providing a glimpse into the challenges and joys that come with navigating such dynamics.

Philanthropic Efforts:



Beyond her role in the entertainment and fashion spheres, Marjorie Harvey is known for her commitment to philanthropic endeavours.

She has demonstrated a genuine dedication to giving back to the community and supporting various charitable causes. Her involvement in charitable initiatives reflects her desire to make a positive impact on the lives of those less fortunate.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey

The pair met in 1990 at a comedy club and briefly dated, however, the timing wasn’t right. Years later, Steve and Marjorie reconnected and tied the knot in 2007.

With their union came the blending of their respective families, which includes a total of seven children.

Although the Family Feud host had previously been married twice, his relationship with Marjorie is unlike anything he’s ever experienced.

“Marjorie changed the way I existed,” he told PEOPLE in 2012. “I’d never been in a healthy adult relationship. I’d never been loyal, I’d never been fully respected.”

Marjorie agreed, telling PEOPLE, “We’re best friends. It’s the first time either of us has had someone we can talk to about everything.”

Over the course of their decades-long relationship, the couple have had each other’s backs, shared plenty of sweet moments and even become grandparents.

So who is Steve Harvey’s wife? Read on to find out more about Marjorie Harvey.

She first met SAlthough Marjorie and Steve didn’t get married until 2007, the pair met years prior when the comedian was performing at a club in Memphis, Tennessee.

They discussed their first meeting during a 2018 episode of Steve’s talk show, The Steve Harvey Show. “I was late, and I thought he was gonna give me the business because he got real quiet. He was just staring at me. I thought I was going to become part of the show,” Marjorie told the audience. “He finally realized, ‘Oh, I gotta say something.’ He was, like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I don’t know who this is, but I’m gonna marry her.’ “

While their connection was immediate, they ultimately went their separate ways after a few weeks of dating. “I knew he was The One shortly after I started [dating] him…but then he just left. Disappeared,” Marjorie told Essence in 2014.

Steve explained that he was not in a good place financially and was focused on his career at the time. “Before a man can be of use to a woman…he’s got to know who he is, what he does and how much he’s going to make,” he told the magazine.

Over a decade later, in 2005, he and Marjorie reconnected and the timing was right. Steve’s second marriage to Mary Shackelford had just ended and he was fresh off his sitcom The Steve Harvey Show.

She has Steve’s bodyguard to thank for their reunion

When Steve found himself single again in 2005, his bodyguard suggested a reunion with Marjorie. As Steve recalled to PEOPLE in 2016, “He told me, ‘Look, the only time I’ve ever seen you happy was when you were with that woman Marjorie. Now, before you go and do something stupid and marry another woman, I’m calling her.’ “

Marjorie Harvey and Steve wed on June 25, 2007.

The couple celebrated 16 years of marriage in Lake Como, Italy. While there, they got all dressed up for a special wedding anniversary photoshoot.

“Still going strong,” Steve captioned a video of him and his wife on Instagram.

Marjorie Harvey is a “mom” to a large blended family



Together, Marjorie and Steve have seven children who make up one large blended family. Steve shares twin daughters Brandi and Karli and son Broderick with his first wife Marcia Harvey, as well as son Wynton with Shackelford. Marjorie has three children from a previous marriage, Morgan, Jason and Lori, whom Steve legally adopted after their 2007 wedding.

Although Marjorie and Steve were ready for a new life together, their kids were a bit more hesitant about blending their families.

Marjorie had some words of encouragement, though. “When you’re dealing with a blended family, everyone is coming from a place of broken,” she told PEOPLE in 2016. “We knew this was right. But I just told them, ‘Everyone is included. Everyone has access to their parents. Whatever you didn’t have before, don’t let that interfere with what you can have now.’ “

“Now,” she added, “we’re Mom and Dad to everybody.”

Marjorie Harvey is a grandparent



In addition to their seven kids, Steve and Marjorie are also grandparents to seven grandchildren. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Steve shared that Marjorie “loves being a grandparent.” When asked if he feels the same way, the comedian answered, “Not at all.”

“I spent all my life trying to become an empty nester, I wanted my kids to go away and get out. Now they come back with more people,” Steve joked.

She runs a foundation with her husband

In 2010, Marjorie and Steve started The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, “which helps under-resourced communities receive the tools for success,” according to Steve Harvey’s official website. The foundation’s mission is to offer access to services for youth that will help them succeed in life and become capable leaders.

One program under the foundation is Marjorie Harvey’s Girls Who Rule the World, which helps young girls develop positive self-esteem and succeed in their education through mentoring and other resources. Marjorie takes an active role in the program and has hosted a meet-up, surprised a student with a scholarship and more.

She and Steve both love fashion

Inspirational Speaker:



Marjorie Harvey has also embraced the role of an inspirational speaker, using her platform to share insights into personal growth, empowerment, and relationships. Her talks resonate with audiences seeking guidance and motivation to overcome challenges and achieve their goals.

Steve Harvey Wife Marjorie Harvey Cheating

In recent times, Marjorie Harvey has garnered attention due to rumors and allegations circulating in the media.

Reports suggest that she has been involved in alleged relationships with their private chef and bodyguard, leading to speculation about the state of her marriage to Steve Harvey.

However, details regarding these rumors remain unverified, and Marjorie’s own perspective on these matters is yet to be fully clarified.

Steve Harvey Wife Marjorie Harvey FAQs

Who is Steve Harvey married to now

Marjorie Harvey

How much money is Marjorie Harvey Worth

50 million USD

Does Steve Harvey Have Kids

Yes, he has 7 kids

How many kids did Marjorie have when he met Steve Harvey

3

