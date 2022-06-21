- Advertisement -

Woman of the moment, Afia Schwar, is trying to divert attention from the widespread-trending speculations that she has slept with a dog before as earlier asserted by Lawyer Maurice Ampaw a couple of days ago.

Earlier yesterday, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw was somehow vindicated after a leaked audio tape went viral on social media, which is said to be the voice of Diamond Appiah snitching on her best friend over her issues with Chairman Wontumi and the lawyer.

In the secret audio that has surfaced, Diamond Appiah could be heard labelling Afia Schwarzenegger as a joke for invoking curses on her titled floor at home.

Diamond deciphered what Afia Schwarzenegger said in her video and concluded that she did not deny Lawyer Ampaw’s claim that she slept with a dog but instead twisted her words to make it seem so.

Amidst the brouhaha, Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a photo of herself and her sister’s husband to wish him a happy birthday

According to Afia Schwar, she appreciates how the guy loves and supports her despite all the negative energy and stories around her.

Earlier on, many people pinned the handsome man as Afia Schwar’s husband until checks were made to make the clarification that he’s rather the comedienne’s sister’s husband

She captioned the photo as; “My love, my heart,my husband…

I love you,I adore you, I cherish you.

Happy blessed birthday Okunupa Mr Forson.

God bless and protect you.

In my next world you will still be my king, forever my pillar Mr Eric Forson”

For the time being, Diamond Appiah is yet to react to the accusations that she’s the one snitching on Afia Schwar in the viral audio.