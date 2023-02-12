- Advertisement -

Video showing the moment one of South Africa’s most successful rapper born Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, was shot and killed on Friday night has been released.

The footage obtained from a CCTV surveillance contains disturbing content, which initially shows the rapper outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban.

As seen in the CCTV footage, AKA was exchanging pleasantries with an old friend and former manager who is now a chef and owner of Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane when the assailant surprised them with the gunshots.

READ ALSO: CCTV footage shows moment SA rapper AKA was shot in the head and killed

Citing the viral CCTV footage, it’s believed the killer of the rapper and his friend is a woman because of her clothes and appearance.

Meanwhile, police investigations plus forensic studies are currently underway to reveal the face and real identity of the person who committed the heinous crime

Watch the video below to know more…

READ MORE: AKA allegedly killed as payback for death of fiancée in 2021

Restaurant where SA rapper AKA was shot and killed in Durban release CCTV footage that shows how the tragic incident unfolded. pic.twitter.com/XxSC9ffCHG — KWEKU DERRICK (@kweku_derrick) February 12, 2023

Police have said they don’t want to speculate on whether the murders were a result of a hit but said that possibility cannot be ruled out.

ALSO READ: Last moments of AKA before he was shot and killed