Full list of areas affected by the COVID-19 two weeks lockdown in Ghana

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has announced a two-week lockdown of some selected cities in Ghana as the number of Coronavirus cases rises in the country.

The cities are located within the National Capital, Greater Accra Region, and the Ashanti Region.

The lockdown will start at 1 am on Monday, 31st March 2020 to 14th April 2020 subject to constant review.

Below are the Metropolitans and municipalities which will be affected by the two-week lockdown as instructed by the president of Ghana.

In Greater Accra, the following areas will be affected:

1. Accra Metropolis;

2. Tema Metropolis;

3. Tema West Municipality;

4. Ledzokuku Municipality;

5. Krowor Municipality;

6. Adentan Municipality;

7. Ashiaman Municipality;

8. La-Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality;

9. La-Dade-Kotopon Municipality;

10. Okaikwei North Municipality;

11. Ablekuma North Municipality;

12. Ablekuma West Municipality;

13. Ablekuma Central Municipality;

14. Ayawaso East Municipality;

15. Ayawaso North Municipality;

16. Ayawaso West Municipality;

17. Ayawaso Central Municipality

18. Ga West Municipality;

19. Ga North Municipality;

20. Ga Central Municipality;

21. Ga South Municipality;

22. Ga East Municipality;

23. Korle-Klottey Municipality;

24. Weija/Gbawe Municipality;

25. Kpone Katamanso Municipality; and

26. Awutu Senya East Municipality.

In the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts, the following areas are affected:

1. Kumasi Metropolis;

2. Asokwa Municipality;

3. Suame Municipality;

4. Old Tafo Municipality;

5. Oforikrom Municipality;

6. Asokore Mampong Municipality;

7. Kwadaso Municipality;

8. Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality;

9. Kwabre East Municipality;

10. Ejisu Municipality;

11. Afigya-Kwabre South District;

12. Bosomtwi District;

13. Atwima Kwanwoma District; and

14. Atwima Nwabiagya North District.

This, in essence, means that everyone resident in these areas must stay at home for the next two weeks.

The president has again has set up COVID-19 fund which will help fight the disease and also provide relief to affected victims.

Already, the president has donated his 3 months salary to the fund. The president’s April, May, and June salary will be put into the fund. Others have been invited by the president to contribute to the fund.

Watch the president’s full address to the nation below

In the meantime, the precautionary measures instituted by the president in consultation with the health ministry still stands.

They are as follows:

1. Clean hands frequently with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

2. Avoid shaking hands.

3. Cover nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue or flexed elbow.

4. Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

The ban on public gatherings which was announced by the president on 15th March 2020 still stands.