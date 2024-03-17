“God bless all mothers” – Lady suffers a stroke after welcoming her child (Video)

- Advertisement -
Emotional reactions have started trailing a video of a lady who had a stroke while having a child birth.
In the video making the rounds online, the lady was hit by a stroke immediately after welcoming her child.
Famous Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut shared the video on his page and accompanied with the caption;
“She had a stroke right after birth.”
The blogger added; “Motherhood is not easy Ooo! That’s I can never ask a woman what do you bring to the table.
They go through a lot. God, please heal her. I pray for Devine healing..”
Watch the video below;