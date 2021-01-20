List of all the 10 ‘Big men’ in Ghana who have been killed by Covid-19

- Advertisement -

The Coronavirus pandemic is still here with the world even in 2021 and as sad as it is, it keeps claiming the lives of not just the ordinary people in the world but high profiled individuals as well.

Ghana as a country has lost many such high profiled individuals to the cold arms of Covid-19 and it appears to be rising at a faster rate than expected.

Already the list of such ‘big men’ in Ghana who have died from Covid-19 is going viral in the media as a way of warning others to mask up because the virus is no respecter of persons.

GhPage brings you the list of high profiled Ghanaians (Big Men) who have been killed by Covid-19 between 2020 and 2021.

SIR JOHN

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party and Forestry Commission of Ghana boss, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John died on 1st July 2020.

Sir John contacted the novel Coronavirus and succumbed to it during treatment. Sir John died at the age of 63.

Sir John

JOSHUA KYEREMEH

The National Security Coordinator of Ghana and the member of the NPP 2021 transition team, Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh died after contracting the Covid-19 virus.

Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh was receiving treatment at the Ga East Municipal hospital in Accra after contracting the virus and he died on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Mr. Kyeremeh has been National Security Coordinator since 2017. He has been working at the security outfit for more than 20 years.

Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh

LEONARD GIKUNU

The Head of Corporate Finance at Fidelity Bank, Head of Corporate Finance Fidelity Bank, Leonard Gikunoo has also lost his life to Coronavirus. He died on 17th January 2020.

A close friend of the banker, MP for South Dayi constituency reacting to the sad news wrote:

“I lost a very dear friend this morning. I’m so grief-stricken. Leonard Gikunoo: 3As from Mawuli. 1st Class from UGBS. MBA with Distinction from Reading. MSc with Distinction from Coventry plus hordes of top-class professional certs. One of the greatest financial minds is gone”.

Leonard Gikunoo

OTI BOATENG

The CEO of Choco Industries, Alhaji Mustapha Oti Boateng died on 17th January 2020. From what we have gathered, his death is covid-19 related.

The cosmetics entrepreneur died on Sunday dawn (January 17, 2021) at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Oti Boateng

FRANCES AWUA-KYEREMATEN

Associate Director of Ashesi University College, Mrs. Frances Awua-Kyerematen died on 15th January 2020 due to Coronavirus complications just a few days after celebrating her birthday.

The late Awua-Kyerematen worked as a coach, counselor, and advisor, and first joined Ashesi’s Admissions and Financial Aid Office in 2017.

Mrs. Frances Awua-Kyerematen

BEN ARTHUR

Until his untimely death after contracting Coronavirus, Ben Arthur was the Executive Secretary of the Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation.

Ben Arthur

NANABANYIN PRATT

Nanabanyin Pratt was a Public Relations expert and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). He was also a past executive of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) and a former Managing Director of the New Times Corporation.

Nanabanyin Pratt who is a brother of the Renowned journalist, political commentator, and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr died on Sunday 17 January 2020 due to Covid-19 complications.

Nanabanyin Pratt

JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS

His Excellency Flt-Lt. Jerry John Rawlings

It has been rumored ever since former President Jerry John Rawlings died that he died from Covid-19 complications. The family is yet to confirm or deny these rumors.

MR. KWESI TWUM

The Head of Health, Safety, Security, And Environment at the Ministry of Energy, Mr. Kwesi Twum died after contracting Covid-19. Just like the others, he also died from Coonavirus in January 2021.

Kwesi Twum

These are some of the names of big men in Ghana who have fallen to the cruel and cold hands of Covid 19. It’s therefore imperative that you follow the Covid-19 safety protocols released by the health professionals.