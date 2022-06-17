type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Agradaa fires Joyce Blessing again
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa fires Joyce Blessing again

By Armani Brooklyn
Joyce Blessing
- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa has once again attacked her known nemesis, Joyce Blessing, in a new video that has surfaced online.

In this fresh attack, Nana Agradaa described Joyce Blessing as a serial prostitute who shouldn’t be recognized as a gospel artist anymore.

READ ALSO: Zionfelix blasts Dave Joy

According to Evangelist Mama Pat, she’s very happy Dave Joy swiftly came out to rubbish Joyce Blessing’s claims that he was the one she was calling in the video.

She continued that, she’s ever ready to do more damage to Joyce Blessing if she refuses to concede defeat and insists on continuing with their dog fight.

Nana Agradaa also blasted the fans of the gospel singer who are defending her even after she dropped her first viral booze video.

READ ALSO: Nana Obiri Yeboah opens up on Joyce Blessing and her husband’s issue

The now evangelist of God described them as fools who have refused to take into consideration the emotional pains Joyce Blessing meted out on her innocent husband.

Unforgiving and savage Nana Agradaa admonished Joyce Blessing to come to her for deliverance in order to appear clean in the sight of the Lord once again.

READ ALSO: Mona Gucci and Kumchacha reacts to Joyce Blessing’s leak

Watch the video below to know more…

If only Joyce Blessing had minded her business, her skeletons wouldn’t have been brought out of the cupboard.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, June 17, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    76 °
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News