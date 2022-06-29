- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado is arguably the happiest person in Ghana at the moment following the viral video of Jackie Appiah’s mega-mansion.

By all accounts, Jackie Appiah has managed to indirectly silence Afia Schwar, Diamond Appiah and the rest of the loudmouths who disturb us with their low-budget houses on the internet.

Many Ghanaians are very pleased with the fact that Afia Schwar, Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye will not be able to choke and make a mockery of the less rich again with their houses and Nana Tornado is not an exception to this.

In a video that has been spotted on Nana Tornado’s IG page, he ridiculed Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah that the materials they used cheap materials to build their 2×4 houses.

He also applauded Jackie Appiah for walking the talk, unlike the rest who only talk but can’t walk the talk.

Meanwhile, both Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah have subtly reacted to the trolls from social media users on them after the video of Jackie Appiah’s mansion went viral.

Over the weekends, Diamond Appiah bragged that Jackie learnt from her because she was the first lady in the showbiz industry to set the pace.

Just this morning also, Tracey Boajy dropped a professional video coverage of her house. READ MORE HERE.