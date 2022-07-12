type here...
Pictures of Jackie Appiah’s first house surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Iconic and beloved Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah’s first house has been unveiled to the world.

The Ghanaian actress has left many in awe over her business mindset and grass-to-grace story.

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah has mansions spread across Accra – Fred Nuamah

Sharing photos of her house, IG ghost blogger, Cutie Julls revealed how the actress was mocked and ridiculed for staying with her mum.

According to Cutie Julls, when Jackie built her first house, she lived in it for one year and later moved back to her mother’s house and started renting out her first house.


The rents which she made from the property went into acquiring other properties which she paid in instalments.

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah turned down $5k just to post flyers on her social media page

Her decision to live with her mother was made a subject of mockery by her colleagues who laughed at her for living with her mother despite her status.

However, she was able to rise above it and used the rent from her first house to build her empire.

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah worked very hard for her wealth – Movie producer reveals

Jackie Appiah has never had peace ever since a video of her magnificent mansion landed on the internet.

Alot of critics drew the nasty conclusion that she was able to put her mansion up with the help of her sugar daddies.

Some even went to the stretch to accuse George Oppong Weah as the sole financier of the state-of-the-art mansion.

Amidst the ongoing odd rumours of sleeping with some big men in the country to sponsor her mansion, a veteran movie producer has come out to chide all the naysayers.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on TV XYZ’s Power Entertainment Show, it was revealed that Jackie Appiah rejected a $5,000 deal because it was too small to meet her packages.

    Source:Ghpage

