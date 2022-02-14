- Advertisement -

Self-professed millionaire Diamond Appiah has proven to be one of the personalities in Ghana whose description as a detractor would be an understatement.

In the past few weeks, she had endeavoured to steal the spotlight with her vile attacks on Ghana’s renowned richest man, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, for some reasons we had yet to unravel.

Diamond’s attacks on Despite triggered surprising reactions and a plethora of questions about why she seems bitter about the multi-millionaire and everything he does.

Well, the blurring veil behind Diamond’s rants has been lifted by popular Kumawood actor, Yaw Adu, known by many as Sumsum Ahuofedua.

According to him, Diamond is feuding Despite because he prevented her from releasing a movie she had produced. He explained that a character in the film who played the role of a security man named ‘Osei Kwame Despite’ had sought to undermine the rich man’s worth.

Hence, the millionaire – wanting to protect his name – approached Diamond to make an offer to buy the film to prevent it from seeing the light of the day.

Despite, however, failed to fulfil his end of the bargain: he did not pay the money to Diamond and the movie was never released. This is why she’s bitter.

Diamond had slammed the business mogul for gifting his two sisters a fully equipped 5-bedroom mansion each as part of his 60th birthday celebration.

She argued that Despite’s benevolence towards his sisters is normal and not worth the gargantuan applause he’s receiving.

The failed musician and politician further spat venom on the CEO of the Despite Media Group after he unveiled his $3 million Bugatti to crown his birthday celebration.

According to Diamond Appiah who hasn’t attained even a quarter of the successes Despite has chalked, she feels ashamed for the business magnate for trying to copy the lifestyle of big Nigerian boys notably Obi Cubana.