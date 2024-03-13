type here...
“All my mates are doing well in life and left me behind” – Lady cries over her stagnant life

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A lady has had a mental breakdown on social media over the stagnancy of her life and how her friends are doing better than her.

With her TikTok account as, @fav_girl_bell, the beautiful young lady was captured sobbing as she talked about how she felt like she was losing out on life.

The heartbroken lady stated that seeing her friends doing better at life has been making her feel bad about her own life but she just keeps a smiling face.

The lady stated that she’s trusting God to turn things around for her and bless her family.

Check out the video below

