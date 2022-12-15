Between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale who is richer? Cars, houses, businesses and net worth compared

- Advertisement -

There’s no way you can mention the top 10 finest Ghanaian musicians of all time without recognizing both Shatta Wale and Sarkodie who are known rivals in the showbiz industry.

The two music champions have helped the Ghanaian music industry to gain global relevance and prestige with their awe-inspiring songs and albums.

In 2018, Sarkodie who was overwhelmed by Shatta Wale’s constant attacks on him dropped a diss song titled ‘Advice’ in which he relayed a piece of caution to the controversial dancehall musician.

Prior to that even now, Shatta Wale still slanders Sarkodie at the slightest opportunity he gets notwithstanding the decorum surrounding Sarkodie’s persona and career.

Fans of both talented and successful musicians have held a series of debates to inquire about the rich between the two artists – And this particular article will settle the longstanding debate once and for all.

There’s no doubt that the two superstars are millionaires in dollars but obviously, one is slightly rich than the other.

Between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale who is richer

Sarkodie

Michael Owusu Addo, commonly known by his stage name, Sarkodie, is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician who is considered the most successful rapper in Africa.



Sarkodie’s rapping prowess and lyrical dexterity have earned him a massive fanbase in not Ghana alone but the globe at large.



He started rapping at the tender age of 12 and hasn’t stopped till now as he’s currently 34 years old.



King Sark as preferably called by his fans is wealthy and besides his remarkably successful music career has other businesses which generate him huge monthly income.



Sarkodie launched his professional music career in 2008 by rapping and freestyling on a rap show titled Kasahare Level aired on Adom FM.

He went ahead to release hit singles such as Gogowoho, Baby Ft Mugeez, Borga, Lay away, etc.



Sarkodie is one of the most reliable Ghanaian musicians when it comes to album releases. He has released a number of albums. Here are all of his albums;



Maakye (2009) Rapperholic (2012) Sarkology (2014) Highest (2017) Black Love Album (2019) Mary (2015) Alpha (2019) No Pressure (2021) Jamz (2022).



With a career spanning close to 15 years, it’s not surprising that Sarkodie has amassed a great fortune for himself.



State-of-the-art houses and an impressive collection of automobiles are among the many things that Sarkodie owns.

The rapper lives in two enormous mansions: one in Ghana’s Ashally Botwe and one in the UK, which he uses as a second home.



As for cars just like money isn’t a problem for the most decorated Ghanaian musicain.

1965 Mercedes Benz, W110 2011 Dodge Nitro, 2016 Mercedes-Benz E Class Coupe, 2016 Porsche Carrera.

2016 Range Rover Sport, 2016 Range Rover Vogue, 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom, 2017 Mercedes-Benz G63, Lamborghini Aventador Toyota Land Cruiser are some of the cars that can be found inside his expensive garage.



The globally acclaimed rapper currently has a net worth of around $18 million. His music profession has provided the majority of his wealth, including live concerts, album sales, and royalties.



Additionally, he has various advertising and brand endorsement contracts with companies such as Samsung, Fan milk, Tigo, Standard Chartered Bank, Ayoba, Vume etc

Shatta Wale

Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale is a versatile Ghanaian musician who is regarded as the king of African Dancehall due to his impeccable command over the borrowed Caribbean music genre.

Shatta Wale was born on October 17th, 1984 in Accra. His parents are Mr Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr who is a Ghanaian businessman and politician and Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah.

As a child, Shatta made his interest in music known by singing and writing at a very tender age and was supported by both parents.

His professional music career in the early 2000s and he performed under the stage name Bandana until 2013 when he rebranded himself as Shatta Wale.

Rebranding himself is what have his music career a big push because he hit the spotlight immediately after that.

Shatta Wale has made an enviable fortune for himself after spending close to two decades in the music industry.

Apart from music, he has also made a chunk of money from ambassadorial deals, personal businesses and real estate.

He has worked with globally recognised brands such as Guinness Ghana, Kasapreko Company LTD, Tecno, Infinix, Rush Beverages, Boss Baker Beef, and many more.

And if I’m not exaggerating, the money he has generated from ambassadorial deals alone will be more than $2 million.

Shatta Wale claims to have over 7 houses and 8 cars. His current net worth is estimated to be around $15 million making him part of the top 10 richest Ghanaians celebrities.

Conclusion

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are both successful musicians and no one can strip them of such accolades.

Over $10 million net worth is awesome and great to have hence they have bragging rights as far as showbiz is concerned.

From the article, we can tell that Sarkodie is richer than Shatta Wale since his estimated net worth stands at $18 million while Shatta Wale on the other hand has $15 million.